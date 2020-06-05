Former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel believes that the bowlers would find a new way to make the ball swing in the post-saliva-ban period.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus when cricket resumes, the ICC has prohibited the use of saliva to shine the ball.

The discussion was in the public forum for a long time, however, it was last month when the committee of the apex cricket body proposed the idea of banning the use of saliva to shine the balls and the ICC recently gave its nod to the plan.

The ban on saliva has prompted many to ask for an alternative substance to maintain the shine of the ball as they believe it would create an imbalance between batsmen and bowlers if the ball was not polished.

However, Morkel thinks the bowlers would themselves sort the issue.

“Most of the bowlers nowadays have fantastic skill and are very consistent and I’m sure they will find a new way to make the ball talk,” Morkel is quoted as saying by SportStar.

Morkel feels that it would be more of a challenge for fielders instead to not use saliva during a match.

“Before we get to the bowlers, I think the biggest challenge will be on field,” the 35-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2018, added.