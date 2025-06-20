India’s seasoned batter Ajinkya Rahane has predicted that the flamboyant Yashasvi Jaiswal will shine on the tour of England, citing his ability to perform multiple roles as an opener. The young southpaw, who emerged as India’s highest scorer 18 months ago when the English team toured India, has already started the ongoing tour on a high note, slamming a half-century in the first innings on Day 1 of the opening Test at Headingley.

“Personally, I’m really looking forward to seeing Yashasvi Jaiswal do well because opening the batting in England is really important. He has the game for it, he can control one end and also go on the attack when needed. So I’m really looking forward to seeing Jaiswal perform in England,” Rahane said in a video on his YouTube channel.

While Rahane last played for India two years ago against the West Indies, Jaiswal has been the team’s first-choice opener since making his Test debut in the Caribbean in July 2023.

Rahane, who led an injury-plagued Indian team to a memorable Test series win in Australia in 2020-21, has also backed lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah to live up to his expectations, with Mohammed Siraj too chipping in with plenty of wickets.

“I also want to see Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah do well because, as senior campaigners, they have the responsibility to lead the attack and pick up wickets for the team,” Rahane said.

“We all know Bumrah is an excellent bowler and a proven wicket-taker, but I’d like to see him take that extra responsibility and help the team get through challenging situations, because winning a Test series in England is always very special.”

The last time India won a Test rubber in England was way back in 2007, only the third such instance (after 1971 and 1986) in that part of the world since the start of bilateral engagements in 1932.

Rahane also had a word of advice for new skipper Shubman Gill, saying that the 25-year-old will live up to the challenge of making the transition from T20 captaincy to Test leadership.

“I think it’s going to be a challenging task for Shubman because in Test cricket, I always believe you have to be proactive as a captain. I’m sure Shubman will do well, but it will take time because captaining in T20s and ODIs is completely different.

“In the Test format, sometimes you have to stay one or two steps ahead of your opponents, talk to your bowlers, and plan things with them. So, it’s going to be a challenging task for him, but I’m sure he will do well, both as a skipper and a batter,” Rahane said.