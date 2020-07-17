Reigning champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) said it is great to be back on the track ahead of the Spanish GP which begins on Saturday.

Marquez will once again be the favourite to clinch the MotoGP crown when the revamped 2020 season begins.

Since 2013, the Catalan has only missed one title, thanks to his 56 victories and 95 podiums. In 2019, the Repsol Honda star scored the most points in premier class history and finished outside of the top two just once in Austin.

“It’s great to be back to MotoGP racing but the most important thing is to try to help all the people that were affected, millions and millions and more will be.

“But all the small help that we can get to them is really important and we will do. Like you did, like many riders did and that people be conscientious that this virus is still there and we must be patient and also pay a lot of attention,” he said.

“Yesterday was an important day. Firstly, to be back on a MotoGP track and then also because in the preseason I had a few doubts; doubts about the technical side, doubts about my physical decision, but yesterday everything was fixed.

“I’m now completely fit and can ride like I want. In the preseason I was struggling a lot. On the technical side, in the last hour on the Qatar test we made a big step and yesterday we reconfirmed that we got back the feeling from 2019 and that was really important for our box.

“Now it’s time to work because now we need to retry all the things we tried in the winter test, some new items, so I’m looking forward to riding again tomorrow and keeping going.”

The action will begin on Saturday from 4:00 pm with the qualifying race followed by the main race on Sunday from 2:30 pm on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.