Legendary former footballer Diego Maradona has denied reports of concerns about his health. He stressed on the fact that he is doing well and in fact enjoying his stint as manager of Argentine club Gimnasia.

Notably, Maradona’s youngest daughter Gianinna has posted on Instagram, “they are killing him on the inside without him noticing”. Her post went viral in no time and raised fears among fans and followers of Maradona about his health.

The message also asked people to “pray” for Maradona, the vital member of the 1986 World Cup-winning Argentina team. The message, later, is being seen in reference to the media criticism and scrutiny that Maradona has been facing because of his stint as manager of Gimnasia. Notably, the club is struggling hard to avoid being relegated from Argentina’s top division league at the moment.

Maradona, who has had a troubled relationship with her daughter Gianinna as well as his eldest daughter, Dalma, and their mother, Claudia Villafane, responded to the development by posting on his own Instagram handle.

“I’m not dying at all,” the former Napoli star stated in a video he published on his own social media platform.

“I sleep peacefully because I am working. I don’t know what Gianinna meant. I know that as one gets older people care more about what you will leave behind than about what you are doing. I am very healthy,” added the former number 10. He then vowed to pledge his wealth to charity in his will.

Under Maradona, his team Gimnasia are currently reeling at the 23rd position in the 25 team standings table and have two wins and five losses against their name. Considered by many as the best football players across eras, Maradona has suffered many health issues after he hung up his boot in 1997.

In 2004, he was admitted to a hospital because of severe heart and respiratory problems linked to prolonged drug addiction. He has also received treatment for alcohol abuse after undergoing two gastric bypass operations to control his weight. In addition to this, the 59-year-old has also undergone a knee operation.