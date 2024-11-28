I’m backing the Aussies to get the job done: Albanese reveals message to PM Modi on BGT 2024-25

The Indian cricket team on Thursday met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ahead of their upcoming two-day tour match against Prime Minister’s XI, starting November 30 in Canberra. During the interaction, Albanese also revealed his message to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and said that he is backing the Australians to get the job done.

The Rohit Sharma-led side and the Australia PM’s XI team had the customary meet-up with the Albanese in the parliament. The official social media handle of PM Albanese shared pictures from the meeting.

“Big challenge ahead for the PM’s XI at Manuka Oval this week against an amazing Indian side. But as I said to PM Narendra Modi, I’m backing the Aussies to get the job done,” the caption read.

Rohit, who returned to join the side after missing the opener in Perth that India won by a convincing 295-run margin, introduced the squad to the Australian PM.

During his interaction with some of India’s senior players, Albanese praised Jasprit Bumrah for his effort in Perth. He also pulled Virat Kohli’s legs saying, “Good time in Perth, as if we weren’t suffering enough at that point.” Kohli also replied, “Always gotta add some spice to it.”

In a light-hearted manner, Albanese connected ‘spice’ with the players being Indian. This was in the context of the 1st Test match, which saw India register their biggest win on Australian soil.

Kohli and Bumrah played stellar roles in India’s win with the star batter scoring his 30th Test hundred and 7th ton on Australian soil. Bumrah was adjudged as the Player of the Match after the stand-in captain picked eight wickets in the match.

Meanwhile, the upcoming two-day practice match has been scheduled ahead of the Indian team’s Pink Ball Test against Australia in Adelaide, commencing December 6.

“The squad contains a mix of experience combined with some promising emerging players in Australian cricket. The Prime Minister’s XI match presents an opportunity for a highly-talented squad to impress against a strong Indian team in their only pink-ball hit out prior to the second Test,” Cricket Australia’s chief selector George Bailey said.

“We are utilising the opportunity to maintain Scott Boland’s match fitness in his preparations as part of the Test squad. We thank the Prime Minister for his input into the squad which sees some of the country’s most exciting young cricketers mixed with some highly experienced players,” he added.