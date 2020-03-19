With uncertainties looming around out-of-favour India batsman MS Dhoni’s future, former India opener and domestic legend Wasim Jaffer said that if the wicketkeeper-batsman is fit and in form, India cannot look beyond him while heading towards the T20 World Cup this year.

“If Dhoni is fit and in form I think we can’t look beyond him as he’ll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order,” said Jaffer in a tweet on Wednesday.

The semifinal of India-New Zealand in July 2019 was the last time Dhoni played an international match. Soon after India’s exit from the mega event in England, Dhoni went on a sabbatical and now the Ranchi lad is looking for a comeback in the team.

In the absence of Dhoni, Rishabh Pant donned the keeping gloves for India in the limited-overs. After a while, KL Rahul replaced Pant as the latter got injured and the Karnataka batsman cashed in on the opportunity.

“It (Dhoni’s return) will take the pressure of keeping off Rahul and India can play Pant as a batsman too if they want a lefty,” said Jaffer.

Dhoni was about to make a return in cricket arena in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), which was earlier slated to commence on March 29. But with the cash-rich league getting postponed till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Dhoni’s return in the Indian team would not be easy.