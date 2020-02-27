Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman heaped praise on the Indian women’s team after they became the first side to enter the semifinals of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team registered their third-straight victory after defeating New Zealand in their third league match of the quadrennial event on Thursday at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Sehwag especially talked about Shafali Verma, who was the ‘Player of the Match’ against the White Ferns, while praising the efforts of the Indian team.

The former opener tweeted, “Wah bhai Wah ! Great effort by the girls to hold on to their nerves and beat New Zealand and qualify for the semi finals of the #T20WorldCup Shafali Varma is a rockstar. Anand aa raha hai ladkiyon ka performance dekhne mein.”

Laxman took to the micro-blogging platform as well to hail the women’s team and wrote, “Congratulations @BCCIWomen on a wonderful win against New Zealand and qualifying for the semifinals. The bowlers were excellent in defending 132 and Shafali Varma has been absolutely top class for India. Well done girls. #T20WorldCup.”

India on Thursday inched past New Zealand by 4 runs in their nail-biting encounter at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The win saw the Women in Blue becoming the first team to advance to the semifinals of the ongoing mega event.