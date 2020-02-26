West Indies captain Stefanie Taylor on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 tie at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

“We’re going to have a bat first. Important to put some runs on the board and come out and defend while the sun is out. The dot ball percentage was a bit high and we need to work on that. Shakera is in and Allen is out,” said Taylor after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said: “We would’ve liked to bat first too, but we can’t really control the toss. We’d like to restrict them under 120. It gives us a lot of confidence that we can beat them given that we have beaten them before. We have a good bowling side, and if we bowl good areas, then we can chase it down.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor (c), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (w), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (w), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Anam Amin