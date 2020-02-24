Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu on Monday won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tie at WACA Ground in Perth.

“We’ll bat first. Quite confident about our batting unit and we are quite confident today. We’ll try and play positive cricket with courage. I always try to play my normal game with courage. Umesha Thimashini comes into the side,” said Athapaththu after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Australia skipper Meg Lanning said: “We were looking to bowl first actually. It’s a new deck and there’s some cloud cover as well. It’ll be a good wicket throughout the whole game. Belinda Clark gave us a bit of a lecture on longevity with the new cap today – 100 T20Is. Looks like a typical WACA wicket to me with a decent amount of grass, so it should hold up for the whole game. Nick Carey comes in for Sutherland today.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Umesha Thimashini, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Harshitha Madavi, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt