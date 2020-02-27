Australia skipper Meg Lanning on Thursday won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 tie at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

“We are gonna have bat today. It’s generally a good batting wicket here and gives us a chance to start well with the bat. We don’t know them (Bangladesh) that well, but they played well against India the other night. So, we have done a lot of research but it’s about putting it out in the park. As prepared as we can be, it’s about delivering. Perry is good and she is good to go. Sutherland and Wareham come in today and um…not sure who is out,” said Lanning after the toss.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Salma Khatun said: “We are okay to field first and excited to play Australia for the first time. We didn’t field well in the last game and we hope to correct that today. One change for us.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana (w), Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun (c), Nahida Akter, Khadija Tul Kubra