Devastated by the destruction caused to communities, families and wildlife by the bushfires in Australia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has urged the global cricket family to help the affected by donating in the relief fund.

At least 25 people and millions of animals have lost their lives in the ongoing bushfires in Australia. The fire has also engulfed nearly 2,000 houses.

“We are devastated by the destruction caused to communities, families and wildlife by the bushfires across Australia, and our thoughts are with all those affected by this crisis,” said ICC in a statement.

“We encourage the global cricket family to support relief efforts through our charity partner UNICEF Australia, who is prioritising bushfire emergency relief and has established a fund and action plan to assist children in bushfire affected areas.

“The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is working with the International Cricket Council, Cricket Australia, partners and stakeholders to give support to fundraising and relief efforts wherever we can,” the statement added.

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has already announced that he will be auctioning his baggy green cap — which he wore throughout the 145 Tests he played — in order to raise funds for bushfires’ relief.

Besides cricketers, celebrities and personalities from all walks of life have also pledged to contribute to the bushfire relief.