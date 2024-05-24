ICC unveils 2024 World T20 theme by Grammy-winning composer Lorne Balfe

: Ahead of the ICC World T20 2024, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the much-awaited theme song composed by Grammy- Award winning composer Lorne Balfe.

This three-minute theme tune will be played during the June 1 World T20 match between Canada and the United States.

Lorne Balfe’s scoring credit includes films like ‘Megafilm’, ‘Mission impossible- Fallout’, ‘The Secret Soldier of Bengazi’ and others. The 48-year-old Scottish composer has also won Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media in 2009.

Chris Tetley, Head of Events at ICC, stated, “We are thrilled to share this unique project with the world.” The process of creating this new aural brand identification has taken a long time, and the finished output is just as complex as the original musical composition. We take great pride in having a logo that is as visually striking as the work that is done on and off the field”.

Tetley continued, “The music will act as an aural representation of the significance of World Cup events and the distinctive nature of nation-versus-nation competition in our sport. Our goal is for listeners to experience the highs, lows, suspense, and triumph that the game is renowned for, and for cricket to always be at the forefront of their minds”.