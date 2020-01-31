Riding on a superb bowling effort from their bowlers on Friday, Pakistan bundled pout Afghanistan for 189 runs in 49.1 overs in the fourth quarterfinal match of the ICC U-19 World Cup, 2020.

Earlier, Afghanistan U-19 skipper Farhan Zakhil had won the toss and had opted to bat first at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Farhan, who scored 40 off 55 balls, was the highest scorer for his side, whereas Abdul Rahman, who scored 30 runs off 41 balls, was the second-highest scorer.

Pakistan’s right-arm pacer Mohammad Amir Khan was the wrecker-in-chief, returning figures of 3 for 58 in his 10 overs, while right-arm leg break bowler Fahad Munir conceded 29 runs in his 7 overs and took 2 wickets.

Meanwhile, Tahir Hussain, Abbas Afridi, Aamir Ali, and Qasim Akram claimed a wicket each.

The winner of the game will face India in the semifinals on January 4 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Notably, with 5 points from 3 matches, Afghanistan finished as the Group D table-toppers. On the other hand, Pakistan with as many points as that of Afghanistan, ended their Group C campaign being at the second position.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Afghanistan U19: Farhan Zakhil (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Imran Mir, Rahmanullah, Mohammad Ishaq (wicketkeeper), Abdul Rahman, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq, Asif Musazai, Abid Mohammadi

Pakistan U19: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Fahad Munir, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper/c), Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan