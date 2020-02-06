Bangladesh U-19 skipper Akbar Ali on Thursday won the toss and decided to bowl first against New Zealand in the second semifinal of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

For New Zealand, Nicholas Lidstone has replaced Simon Keene in the team. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are unchanged.

New Zealand had defeated West Indies by 2 wickets in the second quarterfinal match to advance into the semis. Batting first West Indies could manage only 238 runs on the board. Chasing the target, the Kiwis reached home in the final over.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh in the quarterfinal had drubbed South Africa by 104 runs. Getting an invitation to bat first, the Bangla Tigers posted 261 runs on the board before bundling the Proteas out for 157.

Notably, the winner of the two teams will face India in the final. The Boys in Blue had defeated Pakistan in the first semifinal on Tuesday.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Bangladesh U19: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali(w/c), Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Murad

New Zealand U19: Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Quinn Sunde(w), Nicholas Lidstone, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Adithya Ashok, Joey Field, Kristian Clarke, David Hancock