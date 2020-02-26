In the recently updated ICC Test Rankings, Steve Smith has replaced Virat Kohli to regain the number 1 position after the latter’s flop show with the bat in the Wellington Test. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah who just managed to take a wicket in the Wellington Test is no longer in the Top 10 of the bowler’s rankings.

Notably, earlier Steve Smith had dopped out of the summit spot after he had a pretty ordinary New Zealand series. However, with Virat scoring 2 and 19 runs in the first and second innings of the Wellington Test, Smith has yet again regained the Number 1 spot in the ICC Test Rankings.

Post the recent update Smith now has as many as 911 points against his name, in comparison to Virat Kohli who has 906 points.

After scores of 2 and 19 in the first #NZvIND Test, Virat Kohli has suffered a slip, allowing Steve Smith to move back to the No.1 spot on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batsmen! pic.twitter.com/JtakdSdp6C — ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2020