In the recently updated ICC Test Rankings, Steve Smith has replaced Virat Kohli to regain the number 1 position after the latter’s flop show with the bat in the Wellington Test. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah who just managed to take a wicket in the Wellington Test is no longer in the Top 10 of the bowler’s rankings.
Notably, earlier Steve Smith had dopped out of the summit spot after he had a pretty ordinary New Zealand series. However, with Virat scoring 2 and 19 runs in the first and second innings of the Wellington Test, Smith has yet again regained the Number 1 spot in the ICC Test Rankings.
Post the recent update Smith now has as many as 911 points against his name, in comparison to Virat Kohli who has 906 points.
After scores of 2 and 19 in the first #NZvIND Test, Virat Kohli has suffered a slip, allowing Steve Smith to move back to the No.1 spot on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batsmen! pic.twitter.com/JtakdSdp6C
— ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2020
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who scored a brilliant 89 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington has now gone past Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne to reach the third spot in the batsman’s rankings.
Mayank Agarwal, who scored a fighting half-century in the second innings, is in the 10th spot. He is now the fourth Indian batsman in Top 10, with Kohli (2nd), Rahane (8th) and Pujara (9th) being the other three batsmen.
Bumrah’s poor show has seen him move out of Top 10 and he is now sitting at the 11th spot. Tim Southee, who picked nine wickets in the match, has taken him to the sixth place. Bumrah’s exclusion means that Ravichandran Ashwin is the only Indian bowler in the Top 10, sitting at the 9th place.
Match-winning returns of 9/110 in the first #NZvIND Test have propelled Tim Southee eight spots in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowlers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/62sP7blXBf
— ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2020