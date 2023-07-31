ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier: Malaysia beat Myanmar by 184-runs; Bhutan register win over China

Ahmad Faiz smashed an unbeaten 105 off 50 balls to power Malaysia to a 184-run win over Myanmar after Suprit Pradhan’s 59 guided Bhutan to a comfortable 95-run win against China in a rain-affected contest at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Regional Qualifier B, as per ICC.

Electing to bat first, Bhutan got off to a solid start courtesy of Pradhan and fellow opener Tenjin Rabgey. The duo combined to hit a boundary off each of the first five overs to push the score to 33 for no loss. Pradhan threw caution to the wind in the sixth over, pulling Tian Senqun for two fours before bringing up his fifty on the last ball of the eighth over.

To China’s relief, Ma Qiancheng bowled Pradhan after the Bhutan skipper missed an attempted scoop shot. Qiancheng was arguably the pick of China’s bowlers, only conceding 17 runs in his four overs to complement his wicket of Pradhan.

Yet, in spite of a couple of direct hits in the field, which accounted for the wickets of Rabgey for a 47-ball 50 and Namgay Thinley for 5, China could not prevent their opposition from posting 161/4 at the end of their 20 overs. Gakul Kumar Ghalley chipped in with a handy 28* off 21 to put the finishing touches on the innings.

After a brief rain delay, China was set an adjusted DLS target of 144 in 17 overs. They got off to an encouraging start as Wei Guolei slashed Tenzin Wangchuk through the off side for four before pulling Karma Dorji away for the same result.

According to ICC, Tashi Phuntsho, however, would turn the tide decisively in Bhutan’s favour by bowling Wang Liuyang and trapping Zhuang Zelin in front for a duck in the same over. Before China could add any more runs to their total, Namgay Thinley bowled both Guolei and Senqun to reduce them to 25 for four in the fifth over.

China did not manage to score another boundary for the rest of the innings, eventually folding for 48 in the 12th over.

Pradhan earned the Player of the Match award for his aggressive knock at the top of the order.

Brief Scores:

Bhutan 161/4 in 20 Overs (Pradhan 59, Rabgey 50, Qiancheng 1-17) beat China 48/10 in 11.4 Overs (Guolei 15, Namgay Thinley 3-3, Phuntsho 3-10) by 95 Runs (DLS Method).

After being put into bat, Malaysia got off to a typically aggressive start. Ahmad Zubaidi struck three fours in the second over combined with a six that he deposited beyond the deep mid wicket rope.

Myanmar dragged things back by dismissing both openers in quick succession. Paing Danu bowled Syed Aziz before Thu Ya Aung dismissed the dangerous Zubaidi to leave Malaysia 43 for two in the fourth over.

Virandeep Singh walked in at four, beginning cautiously before pulling Aung Ko Ko over deep mid-wicket for his first six. He didn’t have to wait long for his next two sixes. He smashed a Pyae Phyo Wai full toss down the ground before slogging the resulting free hit into cow corner to reach his half-century off just 31 balls.

Not to be left behind, Faiz recorded two sixes in an over when he lifted Htet Lin Aung over long off before slog-sweeping him over the ropes.

Virandeep then mistimed Htet Lin Oo to Myat Thu Aung at long on before Amir Azim found the same fielder to give the medium pacer his second wicket of the over.

In spite of these wickets, Myanmar could not stop Faiz from hitting regular boundaries. He flicked a half volley off his pads for four to bring up his hundred in the final over, helping to propel Malaysia to 219 for six, as per ICC.

Chasing 11 runs an over, Myanmar were never in with a realistic chance of victory. Syazrul Ezat bowled Swann Htet Ko Ko before trapping Ko Ko Lin Thu in front to bring up his 50th career T20I wicket, becoming the first Malaysian to reach the milestone.

Pavandeep Singh chipped in with two wickets before Virandeep joined in the party. Myanmar’s only resistance came from Ye Naing Tun and Thu Ya Aung, who both scored 10 in a total of 35. Aung was the last wicket to fall after he was bowled by Vijay Unni to close out the Myanmar innings inside 16 overs.

Ahmad Faiz was adjudged to be the Player of the Match after scoring his maiden T20I hundred.

Brief Scores:

Malaysia 219/6 (Faiz 105*, Virandeep 54, Htet Lin Oo 2-40) beat Myanmar 35/10 in 15.5 Overs (Ye Naing Tun 10, Ezat 2-5, Virandeep 2-7) by 184 Runs.