The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly planning to introduce an ODI and T20 Champions Cup as part of the 2023-31 cycle. The same has been confirmed in a report carried by several media organizations including agency ANI.

The T20 tournament, if at all it becomes a reality, will feature the top ten 10 teams in the world play as many as 48 matches, the same number of matches that were played in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

According to a proposal released by ICC, there would a T20 Champions Cup in 2024 and 2028 in addition to an ODI Champions Cup in 2025 and 2029. Moreover, the T20 World Cups will be organised in 2026 and 2030 along with the ODI World Cups in 2027 and 2031.

It is worth highlighting that the Champions Cup can be looked upon as the same as Champions Trophy while the T20 Champions Cup would be a world cup kind of a tournament. The full member nations of the ICC have been given time until 15 March to submit their expressions of interest to bid for these events in the 2023-2031 cycle.

It is being speculated that ICC’s proposal might be frowned upon by BCCI, Cricket Australia and the England Cricket Board (ECB) since these boards had earlier wanted the bilateral series window to be broadened.

However, on the contrary, ICC’s proposal would further reduce the window for bilateral cricket which would mean losses for these boards.

The world cricket governing body is also mulling to have a Champions Cup for both T20 and 50 over matches in women’s cricket.

As far as the bidding terms and conditions are concerned, the host nation for each of the proposed event would be entitled to ticketing, hospitality and catering revenues while the ICC would retain all other commercial and broadcast revenues for each event.