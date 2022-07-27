ICC Meet: Lord’s to host WTC finals of 2023, 2025; FTP for next five years finalised

The ICC World Test Championship finals will be held at Lord’s Cricket Ground in 2023 and 2025, the ICC announced on Tuesday at its annual conference in Birmingham.

Lord’s was also initially designated as the site for the inaugural World Test Championship (2019-2021), before being relocated to Southampton.

During the conference, the ICC Board also approved FTPs for both men and women for the years 2023-2027, with the calendar to be published in the coming days.

VVS Laxman and Daniel Vettori were confirmed as the current player representatives on the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee, among other announcements. Roger Harper, a former West Indies cricketer, will be the committee’s second past player representative, joining Mahela Jayawardene.

The global cricket body also approved the process for electing the next Chair of the International Cricket Council, which will take place in November 2022. The election will be decided by a simple majority, and the elected Chair will serve a two-year term beginning December 1, 2022 and ending November 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, the ICC received an update from the Afghanistan Working Group, as well as information on the country’s women’s cricket situation.

The working group was formed in November 2021, with Imran Khwaja (Chair), Ross McCollum, Lawson Naidoo, and Ramiz Raja named as members to review the status of the Afghanistan Cricket Board and cricket in the country. In the coming weeks, representatives from the ICC will meet with officials from the ACB and the government.

(Inputs from IANS)