ICC giving lollipop: Basit Ali cautions PCB against accepting CT 2025 deal

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali felt the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would end up losers if they accepted to a reported compromise deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC), terming that the offer to host the women’s World Cup in 2027 was nothing but a ‘lollipop’ from the global body.

Basit’s remarks came in the wake of ongoing discussions between the PCB and the ICC to end the impasse over the conduct of the upcoming Champions Trophy in 2025, following BCCI’s refusal to send the Indian team to play in Pakistan, citing security concerns.

The ICC and PCB have reportedly agreed on a hybrid model for the 2025 Champions Trophy, allowing India to play its matches in Dubai instead of Pakistan. This decision, driven by political tensions, has sparked debates over revenue loss for the PCB, as the marquee India-Pakistan clash, a major revenue generator, will not take place on Pakistani soil.

As part of the compromise, Pakistan will also not travel to India for their league-stage match in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Instead, the game will be played in Colombo. It is to be noted that India and Sri Lanka are the joint hosts for the 2026 T20 World Cup. In exchange, the ICC has promised Pakistan hosting rights for the Women’s World Cup after 2027.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Ali criticised the PCB for accepting the reported deal, stating it offered no substantial benefit to Pakistan cricket. He urged the board to push for hosting the men’s Asia Cup instead, emphasising the economic and cricketing significance of hosting high-profile men’s tournaments.

“Now it is being said that in 2027 or 2028, a women’s World Cup will be given to Pakistan. Everybody will say, ‘waah ji waah! This is great, not one but two ICC events (in Pakistan)!’ But what’s the point of events like these? It’s being done so that in 2026, the Pakistan team will travel to India and the Indian women’s team will then come to Pakistan. The broadcasters won’t suffer any losses,” Basit said.

“Do you know what a lollipop is? This is a lollipop the ICC is giving to the PCB…that if you agree to this, don’t ask for anything in writing and we will give you another ICC event. This won’t be of any benefit (to Pakistan). They should rather bid for the Asia Cup, which is next year. The PCB should ask for this. The PCB won’t benefit by hosting the Women’s World Cup or U-19 World Cup. If the PCB accepts this lollipop, they’ll be the losers,” he added.

While PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has repeatedly opposed the hybrid model, top sources suggested that the board is under pressure to accept the proposed mode to ensure the Champions Trophy proceeds smoothly. A closure on the matter is expected in the coming days, as the ICC board is expected to discuss the matter with new chair Jay Shah in a virtual meeting on Saturday.