ICC CT 2025: Morkel rejoins Indian team ahead of crucial NZ clash

The Indian team received a major boost ahead of the crucial ICC Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand with bowling coach Morne Morkel rejoining the team after attending to a personal emergency back home in South Africa. and was part of the squad’s training session in Dubai on Wednesday.

Morkel had to leave the Indian camp a couple of days before the team’s Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on February 20. The former South Africa pacer was seen having a long chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir as the players did their warm-up drills at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Advertisement

Shubman Gill, who has been India’s stand out batter in the tournament, was the only one who did not turn up for practice.

Advertisement

Rohit skips batting practice

India skipper Rohit Sharma opted against batting in the nets and was seen doing light fitness drills. He spent a considerable amount of time with the strength and conditioning coach, according to the official broadcasters.

Rohit had suffered a hamstring injury scare during India’s six-wicket win against Pakistan, missing nearly 10 overs on the field. He appeared uncomfortable and required medical attention during Pakistan’s innings. However, he walked out to bat and smashed 20 off 15 balls, helping India get off to a strong start in their successful chase of 242.

Pant also back in nets

Meanwhile, star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has recovered from an illness and trained on Wednesday with the rest of the squad. After outclassing Pakistan in Sunday’s rather one-sided match, the Indian team took a couple of days off.

They have already reached the semifinals from Group A alongside New Zealand. The two sides will, however, take on each other in their last group match in Dubai on Sunday. With the teams already making it to the last four stages, it remains to be seen whether they will make any changes to their line-up to test their bench strengths.

The Men-in-Blue, who last won the Champions Trophy in 2013, are favourites to lift the title, considering their spin-heavy squad combination and the way they have played thus far in the tournament.

India play all their games in Dubai where the pitch has been slow and aided the spinners so far.

Considering the hybrid model of the tournament, India are the only side playing at one venue, and that has been questioned by the likes of former England skipper Michael Atherton, who sees it as an undeniable advantage to Rohit Sharma and Co.

While the tournament hosts are Pakistan, India will also play the final in Dubai if they qualify.