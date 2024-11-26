Logo

# Sports

Tridib Baparnash | New Delhi | November 26, 2024 8:40 pm

ICC convenes board meeting on Nov 29 to end CT 2025 impasse

Photo: International Cricket Council (IANS)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has summoned a board meeting on Friday (November 29) to deliberate on the future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan, and simultaneously Pakistan’s hesitation to conduct the tournament under a hybrid mode that would allow India to play their matches at a neutral venue.

According to sources, the meeting is set to take place virtually, and a final decision could be taken after the ICC board arrives at a consensus. The board comprises 12 full members, three associate members, one independent director along with the ICC chairman and CEO.

Sources further revealed that the ICC board members are likely to discuss various options, including that of a hybrid model, under which the India matches and the final could be taken out of Pakistan, although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has remained steadfast about hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan, at three venues: Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

Last week, Naqvi had said he would be open to a dialogue with the BCCI to break the deadlock. However, with the deadlock refusing to end, the ICC is hoping to break the ice in the meeting on Friday. The meeting will also be the last under the tenure of current ICC chair Greg Barclay. He will be replaced by Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary and a key figure in the Champions Trophy matter.

Earlier this month, the BCCI informed ICC that the Indian government has refused permission to send the men’s cricket team to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The ICC in turn has suggested Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) consider a hybrid model which will see India playing their matches at a neutral venue.

According to reports, the ICC, in an effort to convince the PCB to agree to conduct the tournament under a hybrid mode, may also consider offering increased financial incentives to the Pakistan board.

While the window for the eight-team ODI tournament has been earmarked between February 19 and March, the ICC is yet to unveil the official schedule of the tournament given the deadlock. Normally, for a global tournament, the ICC has in the past announced the schedule 100 days prior to the event.

The tournament will feature participation from six teams including India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

