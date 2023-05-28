ICC confirms Indian, Australian Squads for World Test Championship

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday confirmed the Australia and India squads for the World Test Championship (WTC) 23 Final to be played at The Oval (London) from 7-11 June.

With the start of the support period today, any changes to the squad can now only be made with the approval of the Event Technical Committee.

Billed as the Ultimate Test, the WTC Final has 12 June earmarked as a reserve day to make up for any loss of play on the scheduled five days. The winners will take home a purse of $ 1.6 million while the losers will get $ 800,000.

This is the second edition of the WTC, which was introduced in 2019 to add context to the longest format of the game. New Zealand were the champions of the inaugural edition, beating India by eight wickets in the final in Southampton.

The squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar,

Australia: Pat Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw