ICC confirms hybrid model for Champions Trophy

Putting an end to speculations regarding the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, the International Cricket Council on Thursday announced that the marquee tournament will be played in Pakistan at a neutral venue.

The landmark decision comes as part of a broader arrangement for the 2024-2027 ICC events cycle, which stipulates that the matches between India and Pakistan will be played at neutral venues during this period.

In a statement released by the ICC, it confirmed: “India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue.”

The move applies to several upcoming marquee tournaments, including the 2025 Champions Trophy, the 2025 Women’s World Cup in India, and the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to begin February 19 in Pakistan, faced uncertainty due to India’s refusal to travel to the host nation, adding to logistical issues for the tournament’s smooth conduct.

The BCCI cited safety concerns as the primary reason behind not traveling to Pakistan, while the PCB argued that the Indian board should honour the arrangement, given that Pakistan had done the same during the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India.

The Champions Trophy, featuring eight elite teams – Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan – will take place in February and March next year.

Pakistan are the defending champions after their triumph in the 2017 edition against India. This marks the first time the tournament will be held in Pakistan since its inception in 1998.

In addition to the men’s event, Pakistan has also secured the hosting rights for the 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup, where neutral venues will again be implemented for India-Pakistan fixtures.

The schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be confirmed soon.