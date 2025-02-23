ICC Champions Trophy: Injury scare for Shami during India-Pakistan clash

India’s star right-arm quick Mohammed Shami was seen having some difficulty on his right leg during bowling in the 5th over of the innings after Pakistan elected to bat on winning the toss in their ICC Champions Trophy clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The physio checked Shami before the bowler resumed and completed the over.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir gave a concerned look to the incident. For his next over, Shami was replaced in the attack by Hardik Pandya, who responded with the wicket of Babar Azam to give India the much-needed breakthrough. Babar gave the team a brisk start, scoring a 26-ball 23, laced with five hits to the fence.

The Men-in-Green soon lost their other opener Iman-ul-Haq, who was brought in as a replacement for injured Fakhar Zaman for the tournament.

Haq, who looked good during his brief outing in the middle scoring 10 off 26 before being dismissed off a direct throw from Axar Patel at the non-strikers’ end while trying to steal a quick single.

At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan reached 52 for 2, with captain Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel in the middle.

India are featuring an unchanged playing XI for the game, which is a must-win match for Pakistan as they came into this clash after suffering a 60-run defeat against New Zealand. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma’s men claimed a comfortable six-wicket win against Bangladesh in their campaign opener.