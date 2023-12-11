ICC announces schedule for U19 Cricket World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) officially released the schedules for the 2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which is slated to take place in South Africa from January 19 to February 11.

The fifteenth edition of the tournament, which was originally scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka, was moved to South Africa after the International Cricket Council decided to suspend the island nation in November.

The international cricket governing body has announced five locations that will host the 41 matches during the tournament: Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Buffalo Park in East London, Kimberley Oval in Kimberley, JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, and Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

According to the schedule, the newly appointed host nation will begin play against the West Indies in Potchefstroom on opening day, while the reigning champion India will begin its title defense against Bangladesh the following day.

Advertisement This edition of the competition will include a new format: teams that advance from the group stages will compete in a new Super Six stage that opens on January 30. The goal of this stage is to determine the semifinalists and finalist teams by pitting two groups of six teams against each other. Bangladesh, Ireland, and the USA join India in Group A of the group listings. England, South Africa, the West Indies, and Scotland make up Group B. Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Namibia are in Group C, and Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Nepal are in Group D.