In a recent development, Ian Baraclough has been confirmed as the new Northern Ireland manager. The same has been confirmed in a statement on their official website.

Baraclough is set to replace Michael O’Neill in the managerial position.

“I was delighted to be linked to the job. To ultimately accept the role as the new Northern Ireland manager is an honour and a privilege. I couldn’t be more energised and excited to get going,” Baraclough said. (via IANS)

Irish FA president David Martin said: “On behalf of everyone connected to the Irish FA, we wish Ian the warmest of welcomes and look forward to him being a key part of our team.”

Irish FA chief executive officer Patrick Nelson added: “I’m delighted to welcome Ian as our senior men’s team manager. He will help us build on recent success but also kickstart an exciting new era for the men’s senior team and the association. We hope to hit the ground running in his first competitive fixture this September versus Romania in the UEFA Nations League.”

(With inputs from IANS)