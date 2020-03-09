Chelsea drubbed Everton 4-0 in their Sunday’s Premier League tie at Stamford Bridge and 18-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour was once again the cynosure of all eyes.

Despite Mason Mount (14th minute), Pedro (21st minute), Willian (51st minute) and Olivier Giroud (54th minute) putting the ball at the back of the net on Sunday, it was the Scottish teenager who bagged the Man of the Match award. This describes how good was he on the field.

It is the second time in five days that Gilmour showed nerves of steel to help his team win the match. Against Liverpool on Tuesday night too, the midfielder had bagged the Man of the Match award for his stellar role.

“I trust my own ability, and play with great players around me,” said Billy Gilmour as quoted by club’s official website.

“They help me a lot with their movement so I can play them the ball. You need to keep it moving, keep it simple. Then when you start to settle into the game you can start hitting the longer passes and play more forward passes.

“It’s down to the gaffer as well for trusting me to play in these big games. You can see that the manager will give the young players an opportunity and it’s up to us to take it when we get the chance. It’s exciting to be at Chelsea and I just want to take my opportunity when it comes,” he added.