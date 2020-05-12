Out of favour Indian batsman Suresh Raina on Tuesday said that the former Indian captain MS Dhoni still has a slot of cricket left in him. Raina during an Instagram live session with Indian opener Rohit Sharma revealed that the stumper looked in good nick and in the right frame of mind during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training which was cut short in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was there with Mahi Bhai in CSK’s training camp. He was in good touch with the bat and in the right frame of mind. He is also physically fit. So only he (Dhoni) can tell what will be his next step,” said Raina.

“I think he still has a lot of cricket left in him and was batting really well. Now only he can plan about his future as there is a lot of speculation going on right now,” he added.

Dhoni’s last competitive game was India’s semifinal encounter against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Post the World Cup, Dhoni initially took a sabbatical but has since then not played any competitive cricket.

Earlier, Dhoni’s name was dropped from the list of BCCI’s centrally contracted players. Now, with no clarity over the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the next IPL 1 year away from here, if Dhoni does not play regular competitive cricket, it might be a bit too difficult for him to lead CSK in the next edition.