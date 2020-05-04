Former South Africa cricket team skipper Faf du Plessis says that he still considers himself as a leader before a player.

The classy right-handed batsman added that he is enjoying his new leadership role of mentoring the youngsters with an eye on the future of the national team.

“I love captaincy, it is a part of who I am. I have captained since the age of 13. I still look at myself as a leader before a player, so I enjoy that more than anything else,” du Plessis said in an interview released by Cricket South Africa as quoted by IANS.

“I will always miss it, but I do think that the time has come for me to move on to a position of growing other leaders, something that I feel is lacking in our system,” he added.

Du Plessis wants to use his experience to help the successive generation of players.

“I want to make sure I can create some sort of value towards that, helping guys with someone who is there to guide them and, if they want to, to have someone they can talk to within the team. It is a great opportunity for five or six guys to come together and create a leadership group in the Proteas that will drive the culture for the next four or five years,” he explained.