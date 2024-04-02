I-League: Churchill Brothers blank TRAU FC in Kalyani

Churchill Brothers FC Goa got their seventh win of the 2023-24 I-League season, defeating TRAU FC 2-0 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, in Kalyani, on Monday.

Both of Churchill Brothers’ goals came in the first half, as the Red Machines went into the half-time break with a two-goal cushion. Midfielder Stendly Teotonio Fernandes didn’t waste a minute as he scored right after kick-off, while TRAU’s Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma was adjudged to have scored an own goal in the first half injury time.

With this win, they now provisionally move up to the eighth position in the I-League table, having garnered 27 points from 22 matches. Ninth-placed Aizawl FC, however, are two points behind Churchill Brothers, and have played one game less.

Advertisement

TRAU, who had already confirmed relegation earlier, remain rooted to the bottom of the table, with 10 points from 21 games.