Paul Pogba, who had to miss a major part of the season due to injury, has successfully made a comeback into the first team of Manchester United. And after scoring his first goal of the season during United’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa in Premier League on Thursday, Pogba believed that his hard work and practice helped him make a perfect comeback.

“Today I just had one shot and I kind of know the goalkeeper and I’ve been trying it in training,” he told Sky Sports post-match as quoted on the official website of Manchester United.

“I’ve been trying to score in the last games but it didn’t come, and today it arrived. I’m just really pleased to help the team as much as I can,” he added.

Other than Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood scored at the Villa Park to keep the Red Devils in close vicinity to the top four. With 58 points from 34 matches, United stand one point shy of fourth-placed Leicester City and two points adrift of third-placed Chelsea.

The result also meant that United extended their unbeaten streak to 17 matches and also became the first Premier League team to win four consecutive matches with a margin of three or more goals.

“We are really pleased with ourselves, but we know we have to carry on,” insisted Pogba. “We say before training that we have to carry on. That’s what Manchester United is and we want to keep the level up always.

“The performance today and in the last weeks has been very good and that’s the standard of Manchester United.

“I’ve been injured for a very long time and I just focused on myself, getting back and helping the team as much as I can,” Pogba added on his own form.

“This year we have two goals: to win the Europa League and the FA Cup. So we focus on that.

“We didn’t win the Premier League and that’s the goal. We didn’t win anything [so far] this year and there’s a lot still to do.”