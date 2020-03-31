India test batsman Hanuma Vihari Hanuma was only 4 years old when he proved everyone that was a cricketing prodigy and would play at higher levels.

But the batter was only 12 when he lost his father and his dream of donning an Indian jersey would have been ruined at that very moment, had his mother not strived hard to fulfill her son’s needs to play the game.

The mother who gave it all for her son’s future feels that she hasn’t done any sacrifice rather doing so is her responsibility.

“I don’t look at anything as a sacrifice. It was simply my responsibility,” said Vihari’s mother in a chat show on Cribuzz.

Vihari’s mother revealed that the amount she received as compensation after her husband’s death, she used it all to help her son better his practice.

“I received a lump sum from my husband’s company as compensation after he died. Around that time, Hanuma had just played U-13 cricket and hadn’t performed well. I knew that he needed more time to practice than he was getting at nets. So, I decided to use the lump sum to build a cricket pitch for him. The next time he played at the U-13 state level, he was the highest run-getter in the tournament. That’s when I knew my effort had paid off,” said the mother.

Meanwhile, expressing gratitude towards his mother, Vihari said, “The one thing that defines my mother is her daring. She is never scared. You could say it’s the hallmark of her identity.”