Virat Kohli is not only one of the most successful captains India have had, but also a run-machine. In fact, there seems to be no way that he can fail. But he did fail when it came to the semi-final test against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup and Kohli has revealed that he too does get affected by failure just as any other human would.

“Do I get affected by failures? Yes, I do. Everyone does. At the end of the day, I know my team would need me. I had the feeling so strong in my heart that I am going to come not out and make India go through that tough phase [in the semi-final].

“But then again, maybe that was my ego talking because how can you predict something like that? You can only have a strong feeling or maybe it was a strong desire to do something like that,” Kohli told India Today.

Kohli wants to leave behind a legacy which other will follow. In fact, the team has already become one of the best when it comes to the longest format of the game, winning both at home and on foreign soil.

“I hate losing. I don’t want to walk out and say I could have done this. When I step out on the field, it’s a privilege. When I walk out, I want to have zero energy. We want to leave behind a legacy that future cricketers will say we want to play like that,” he said.

Speaking after the second Test against Bangladesh, Kohli though said there was still some time before this Indian team can be compared to the Windies one of the 1970s and 1980s.

“I can only say we are at the top of our game. You can’t judge a team’s dominance with seven games. You’re talking about a West Indies side which did it for 15 years,” Kohli said.

“So, when we all are close to retiring then you ask me this question. How the decade has gone playing together. Not after seven games. Seven years yes but not seven games,” he smiled.

Kohli said the mindset has changed as they now know they can beat any team in the world. “I think there is still time (to compare). But we are quite excited how we are playing and what the challenges are. Going forward we will be playing New Zealand now. Now the frame of mind is to get to the next series in test cricket. Not like we are finished playing at home let’s see what happens abroad.

“We are waiting to play Test cricket. That mindset has changed. Now we know if we play well we can win anywhere in the world. That’s a very nice and exciting feeling to have within the change room,” he said.