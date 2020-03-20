India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who is always under the scanner for his strike rate, has responded to his critics by clarifying them that he couldn’t be a David Warner or Virender Sehwag.

“I know I can’t be a David Warner or Virender Sehwag but if a normal batsman takes time there is nothing wrong with that,” said Pujara as quoted by PTI.

Pujara, who has a strike rate of 46.18 in the longest format of the game, says that there is no pressure on him regarding the tempo of his innings as he is well supported by the team management, who understands and acknowledges the importance of such a batsman in the team.

“I just want to clarify that when it comes to strike-rate, there is no pressure on me at all. The team management understands my style of play and its importance,” said Pujara, adding, “If you look at any Test series where I have scored runs and taken a little bit of time, the opposition batsmen, most of them, have consumed the same number of balls.”

In India’s most recent encounter, which was a two-match Test series in New Zealand, the gritty right-hander failed to impress, scoring just 100 runs across 4 innings, something very contrasting to his nature.

“I always challenge myself to score a 100 but to average close to 50 in Tests means you are scoring a half-century almost every second innings,” Pujara said.

“My standards are always high and I am not satisfied with the season that I had but I would not call it a bad one at all,” he added.