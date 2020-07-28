Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has credited his wife actor Anushka Sharma for making him a more practical person. He admitted that he was more ‘rigid’ in his approach prior to meeting his wife Anushka.

The right-handed batsman stated that he is very “grateful and blessed” to have a life partner like Anushka.

“I give her full credit for making me see different sides of things altogether and I am so grateful that she is my life partner. Because you learn from each other. I was a very close person, I wasn’t a very practical person before. So when you see another person and know that your life partner has a different outlook on things. You invariably are challenged to see another point of view,” Kohli said during the candid chat with Mayank.

“So that was something that changed my mindset completely and chase me as a person completely. I was rigid I did not have an understanding of things. She made me realise a lot of things which have to do with the larger picture like my responsibility as a player setting an example for people in the right manner,” he added.

The couple had got married in 2017.

“All realisation has come from being with Anushka. I would give full credit to her. It’s been an absolute blessing in my life that I found a life partner like her. She has made me change as a person for good,” said Kohli.

Virat is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers ever to play the game and has broken many records already with several others expected to be broken by him if he continues the way he has been playing in international cricket.