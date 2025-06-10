I always feel I’m the best with ball in hand: Arshdeep on Test prep

Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh is working hard in preparation for the upcoming five-match Test series in England, where he could be in line for a potential red-ball debut.

Having previously gained experience playing county cricket for Kent, Arshdeep is likely to get an opportunity during the series, especially with lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah expected to be rested for parts of the five-Test stretch to manage his workload.

The 26-year-old, known for his white-ball exploits, is relishing the chance to bowl with the red ball and is focused on making life tough for England’s batters whenever his chance comes.

“As for today’s training session, my only motivation was to get a feel for the rhythm – how the body feels, how the red ball is coming out of the hand – because all the players have been playing with the white ball for quite a while. So I really enjoyed it,” he told bcci.tv.

“Going forward, as we keep progressing step by step, the intensity will keep increasing, and we’ll keep making it more and more difficult for the batters to face the ball. It was fun bowling to the batters. They looked quite compact, and there was a competitive spirit – even though we were just working on rhythm, they were fully competing. So that made it even more fun.

“We had to grind properly and try to get them out with a solid plan. Sai has joined the team for the first time, and he looks very compact. The skipper looked in good touch. I’ll try my best to keep improving and get them out more often going ahead,” the left-arm speedster added.

On having Bumrah on their side, Arshdeep believes his presence motivates other pacers to be the best out of themselves.

“Whenever I hold the ball, I always feel that I am the best. But everyone knows – when you’re in an attack that includes a player named Jasprit Bumrah, then the word ‘comparison’ doesn’t even exist,” he said.

“So, the focus is on how we can improve each other’s game, each other’s skill sets—and how we can help the team. That’s where my focus lies.”

The first Test between India and England will be played at Headingley, Leeds, from June 20.