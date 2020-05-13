West Indies’ fast-bowling great Michael Holding doubts about Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness if the latter keeps generating pace from short run-ups.

“My problem with Bumrah and I mentioned it to him, when last time I saw him in England, is how long that body will hold up with that short run and the amount of effort he has to put into in his bowling, it is a human body. It is not a machine,” Holding said on the ‘Sony Ten Pit Stop’ show aired on channel’s Facebook page as quoted by PTI.

However, the Windies great acknowledged Bumrah’s brilliance and pointed out that the latter’s sheer pace generated with a short run-up makes it difficult for batsmen to judge the speed of the ball.

“Bumrah hits the deck hard and that creates more problem. And especially with that short run, it is difficult for batsmen to formulate in the their minds the pace at which that ball is coming,” Holding said.

“People talk about bowlers who hit the deck hard and bowlers who just skid off the surface. Malcolm Marshal, for instance, great fast bowler, he skidded the ball off the surface, more than hitting the deck,” he added.

The Gujarat-born speedster Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debut in 2016 with a Test call-up coming in 2018. The 26-year old is now regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the business with 104 wickets in 64 ODIs and 68 scalps in just 14 Test matches.

Notably, number 2 ODI bowler Bumrah has been under the scanner post his return from a stress fracture. The bowler has not been at his usual best in the matches post his most recent injury.