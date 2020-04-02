Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Thursday expressed his grief over a section of people defying the guidelines of the ongoing 21-day lockdown in India which has been imposed to curb the rise of the novel coronavirus.

Visuals from across the country have surfaced where people can be seen breaking the lockdown and flock out of their houses despite repeated appeals from the authorities asking them to stay inside to save themselves from the deadly virus.

“Our response has been good. Apart from a few people, you must have seen the video, who do not respect the guidelines,” Kohli was seen saying during a live chat on Instagram with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

“I don’t know how it can happen. I hope people get sense into them and follow the guidelines. There needs to be unity in dealing with this issue,” he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has already affected over 2000 people and killed more than 50 in India, has put the future of this year’s IPL, like most of the major sports events across the globe, into doubts.

Pietersen, on the other hand, gave a glimpse of how life is in United Kingdom, which has suffered more damage than India at the hands of novel coronavirus, and said, “At least in Delhi people were taking our temperature. Here in UK it has been very lackadaisical.”

Like in most parts of Europe, UK has not been able to save itself from the wrath of COVID-19. More than 33,700 people have tested positive for the virus with over 2,900 succumbing to it.