India pugilist Mary Kom, who has qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020, expects that her achievement would change the mindset of the people who are against her.

“It is huge for me. I feel as if I have proved myself. It really means a lot and a huge weight is off my shoulders. I hope it changes mindset of people who are against me, people who try to manipulate and bring politics into sport,” the 37-year-old six-time world and five-time Asian champion said as quoted by PTI.

Prior to the qualification tournament that is Asia/Oceania Qualifiers, Mary Kom had to fight Nikhat Zareen in December last year to become India’s choice for the qualifiers in the 51 kg category.

This all happened when the BFI hinted that there would be no trial for the qualifiers and Mary Kom would participate directly in the qualifiers in her weight category. Following this, Nikhat alleged the Boxing Federation of Indian (BFI) of partially favouring Mary Kom.

The chaos drew the attention of media and the Sports Minister himself. As a result, BFI held a fair trial between the two, where Nikhat was thrashed 9-1 by Mary Kom.

“…talking outside the ring can only fetch headlines. Those headlines will be forgotten and after that, it’s just the performance. If you talk big and the results don’t add up, it will hurt you in the long run. So let your punches do the talking and create a legacy that won’t be forgotten,” said Mary Kom from Amman, Jordan after booking her Olympic berth.