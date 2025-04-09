Shooting World Cup: Suruchi makes her mark with classy gold in women’s air pistol

India’s new shooting star Suruchi made a stunning entry on the world stage with a classy gold medal on competition day six at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun Argentina 2025. The day heralded the arrival of a new star on the international circuit as teenager Suruchi stunned a world-class field in women’s 10m air pistol to bag gold, India’s third of the competition.

The national champion across all three individual categories, shot 244.6 in the eight-woman final, to leave decorated Chinese shooter Qian Wei a whole 2.7 behind. Former Olympic Champion and double Tokyo Olympics medalist and Chinese great Jiang Ranxin was demoted to bronze.

Morning showed the day, however, as with such class acts as Paris Olympics Mixed Team champion Zorana Arunovic of Serbia, Germany’s Doreen Vennekamp (reigning 25m world champion) and Hungary’s Veronika Major (Paris Olympics bronze medalist), besides Jiang, Qian and her compatriot Manu Bhaker (double Olympic medalist) in the field, Suruchi displayed her new found confidence and form in no uncertain terms, shooting a fast and sure 583, to top qualifications.

Jiang ended a point below her, leading a troika of three Chinese into the finals. Doreen just about managed to trump Veronika on inner 10s and Manu by a point, to take the eighth and final qualifying spot.

The others to make the last eight were Olympians Choo Gaeun of Korea and Sara Fabian of Hungary. Also making her first World Cup final was experienced Hong Kong shooter Ho Ching Shing.

Manu (574) fought hard with a brilliant 100 in her third series raising hopes, however less than expected returns (94 each) in the first two series, turned out to be too much to cover in the end as she finished 11th. Sainyam, the third Indian contender shot 572 to end 13th.

Suruchi hunts down gold

Qian shot a 10.9 in her very first shot of the 24-shot final to sound the bugle early as Suruchi began with a 10.1. A couple of 9s and an 8.9 for her 10th meant that despite some high 10s, the Indian was a touch outside podium places after 10 shots.

She found her range as eliminations began firing 10.7 and 10.8 for her 11th and 12th shots and going into the lead for the first time after the 13th.

It was a sight to behold as a pack of three Chinese tried to hunt her down ,but the Haryana girl showed great determination to not only fend them off but do so in style f,inishing with 10.1, 10.7, 10.8, and a solid 10.0, to claim her first ISSF medal.

Suruchi’s final shots- 10.1, 10.8,9.7,9.3,10.0, 10.8, 10.7,10.5, 10.1, 8.9,10.7 (joint 2nd),10.8, 10.1 (lead),10.3,10.3,10.4,9.7,9.8,10.6,9.4, 10.1,10.7 10.8,10.0 = 244.6.