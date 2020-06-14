Veteran batsman Suresh Raina said that it was an “honour” and a “proud moment” whenever he led the Indian team. Raina led the team in MS Dhoni’s absence in 12 ODIs and three T20Is between 2010 and 2011.

Raina hosted a QnA session on Twitter and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked him: “You led India in 12 ODIs & 3 T20Is. How would you sum up the feeling of captaining #TeamIndia? #askraina”

“It’s been a great honour and proud moment !!” Raina replied.

A fan asked him about how he came back from his first knee surgery. “Determination, positivity, and guidance from my parents helped me to focus & taught me how to fight back strong,” said the 33-year-old.

He also spoke about what he did with his first salary. “First salary that I got from Air India, I bought a handbag for my sister,” he said.

He also said that Sunil Gavaskar is his all-time favourite commentator and that his favourite dish is “any food made by my Mom.” He also said that he has been cooking different dishes at home during the lockdown period.

Raina would have been playing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings had it not been for the tournament being indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.