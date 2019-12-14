After playing their first three home games away in Pune due to the delay in the completion of the up-gradation work at the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha FC will now host their Indian Super League (ISL) matches in Bhubaneswar, starting December 27.

The first game for Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar will be against neighbouring team Jamshedpur FC.

The delay at the Kalinga Stadium was due to the upcoming FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup 2020 as the Bhubaneswar-based ISL club had to shift their first three games to Pune. Out of those three, Josep Gombau’s Odisha FC drew against ATK, lost to Bengaluru and won against Hyderabad FC.

Informing about the home games in Bhubaneswar, Odisha FC CEO, Ashish Shah said: “It has been a tough season so far for the entire team as we have played all games away from Bhubaneswar. We are happy to now play in front of our fans. People in the state are very passionate about sports and we are hopeful that they will come in big numbers to support us at our home – Kalinga Stadium.”

OFC Head Coach Josep Gombau also expressed his delight and said: “It’s a huge news for us that from December 27 we will play at our home. To play at our home is our wish because you play in front of your fans and you feel strong when you play at home. It has been a big journey for us and we are now happy and excited to play in front of our fans.

“People of Odisha must be proud of us as we played away matches and got positive results as well. Now, all the people of Odisha can enjoy our beautiful football and come to the stadium to be the 12th man that we need in every game. I want to say to the people of Odisha that we are waiting for you at the stadium,” the coach further added.