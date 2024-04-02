Hockey Team leaves for Australia for five-match Test series

Led by ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh India Hockey Team left here for Australia for an intense five-match Test series.

The series is scheduled to kick off on 6th April in Perth, marking an important phase in the team’s preparations for the Olympic Games Paris .

Having last showcased their prowess during the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24, the team demonstrated exceptional skill and resilience, clinching victory in three out of four matches in Bhubaneswar and maintaining an unbeaten streak in Rourkela (during regulation time).

This showcased their dominance and strength on the international stage, setting high expectations for their performance in the upcoming series against Australia.

The five-match Test series will commence from 6th April, followed by matches on 7th April, 10th April, 12th April, and 13th April, offering fans an exciting display of hockey talent.

The tour to Australia presents a crucial opportunity for the Indians to assess their preparedness, fine-tune their strategies, and identify areas for improvement ahead of the Olympics.

With tough competition ahead, the team is geared up to give their best and make every moment count on the field.

Before leaving for Australia, Captain Harmanpreet Singh said “As we embark on this crucial tour to Australia, we are filled with determination and excitement. The series presents an excellent opportunity for us to assess our strengths and areas for improvement ahead of the Paris Olympics. We are fully committed to giving our best on the field and making every moment count.”

Vice Captain Hardik Singh opined, “This tour holds immense significance for us as we gear up to face tough opponents in Australia. We have been working hard as a team to refine our skills and strategies, and we are confident in our abilities. We are focused on putting up a strong performance and making our country proud.”