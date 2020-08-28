The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams will engage with fans through skill challenges to celebrate the National Sports Day on Saturday which marks the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

Hockey India said that it will be posting videos of various players challenging the fans to perform hockey skills on its social media pages. Midfielder Rajkumar Pal said that he is looking forward to motivating fans to showcase what they can do with a hockey stick.

“The National Sports Day is a very important day for us and we are extremely excited to be celebrating the day with hockey fans. Sport is an integral part of anyone’s life and everyone should play any sport as a profession or as a hobby,” said Rajkumar.

“We learn the importance of determination, dedication, discipline and teamwork through sports and it’ll surely help anyone lead an active and healthy life. I am looking forward to throwing a skills challenge to the fans and hopefully, they’ll have a lot of fun carrying out the challenge.”

Forward Navjot Kaur said that it is good to give back to the fans who have supported the teams during their matches. “It’s going to be very interesting to take part in the skills challenge. I am really looking forward to sharing an interesting skill to engage with our fans to celebrate National Sports Day,” she said.

“We have received a lot of support from our fans whenever we play any match and therefore it’ll be really nice to engage with them through the skill challenge.”