Hockey: Outstanding Sreejeesh earns a India bonus point against Argentina

Riding on some outstanding performance by veteran goal keeper PR Sreejesh India commenced its European leg of the FIH Pro League season on a positive note winning the shootout against Argentina in Antwerp, Belgium.

World No. 6 India drew 2-2 with the seventh-ranked Argentine side in regulation time. India twice took the lead thanks to goals from Mandeep Singh (11’) and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (55’) but Argentina bounced back on both occasions courtesy of strikes from Lucas Martinez (20’) and Tomas Domene (60’).

Sreejesh thrn proved decisive in the ensuing shootout which India won 5-4 at the Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp stadium.

Thanks to the bonus point earned from winning the shootout, India are third in the FIH Pro League table with 17 points.

Craig Fulton’s side has played nine matches with three wins, one loss and five draws. They will play world No. 2 Belgium next .

The contest began with India earning a penalty corner after a ball played by Sukhjeet Singh seemingly struck the foot off an Argentine defender. However, the decision was overturned after a review determined the ball had come off his stick instead.

India took the lead in the 13th minute thanks to Mandeep Singh. Argentine handed possession cheaply at the halfway line and Raj Kumar Pal and Abhishek. Abhishek fired the ball into the near post and Mandeep made a well-timed run to finish the move.

Drama ensued at the end of the first quarter as Argentina, led by Maico Casella, had the ball in the goal but just a few seconds after the hooter went off.

Argentina won their first penalty corner in the second quarter after the ball struck Sumit’s foot but Amit Rohidas rushed quickly to close down the effort from Nicolas Della Torre.

After a succession of penalty corners, Argentina finally restored parity in the contest thanks to Lucas Martinez.

Despite goalkeeper Sreejesh pulling off a strong save from the initial flick, the ball fell to Martinez at the far post, who brought Argentina back into the game with a precise strike.

India earned three penalty corners in quick succession at the 25th-minute mark but opposition goalkeeper Santiago Tomas managed to deny Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh. Both sides went into the half-time break level at 1-1.

India regained the lead in the 55th minute. Jarmanpreet Singh cut the ball back to Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, who tapped the ball into the goal to give India a 2-1 lead.

With 40 seconds left in the match, Argentina received another penalty corner after Sukhjeet was guilty of giving away the ball.

Sreejesh did well to save Tomas Domene’s effort but Argentina received another penalty corner after a review.

From the resulting penalty corner, Domene’s drag-flick deflected past Sreejesh after taking a touch off Rohidas and Argentina managed to level the score with just 24 seconds remaining in the match.

In the shootout Sreejesh made the all-important save off Lucas Toscani to secure the win for India and he was adjudged the player of the match.