Hockey India shortlists 34-member core probable group for Women’s Coaching Camp

Hockey India on Sunday named a 34-member core probable group for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp, scheduled to begin on 16th October at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

The camp will conclude on 22 October ahead of the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi. The tournament is being held in India for the first time and will feature the reigning Asian Games Champions China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand along with the hosts India.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on 27th October with India taking on Thailand in their campaign opener.

The core group includes goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and Bansari Solanki, while Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, and Mahima Chaudhary.

The midfielders called up to the camp include Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Phalke, and Ajmina Kujur.

The forwards for the camp include Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, and Beauty Dungdung.

Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said that the upcoming week-long camp will help India refocus on the areas that require assessment and improvement.

“Every tournament we play from now on till the Olympic Qualifiers will be important for us, giving us an opportunity to improve as a team. This will be a very short camp in Bengaluru before we move to Ranchi, and first and foremost, we will be assessing our performance at the Asian Games in detail. The players are returning after a brief break and will be mentally fresh to take on the upcoming challenge at home,” added Schopman.