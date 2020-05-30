After a recent announcement, Hockey India’s offices are set to remain shut for a couple of weeks. The measure has been taken since two of its staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. 29 out of 31 employees were tested and apart from the two that tested positive, two more have inconclusive results and will have to be tested again.

“The two inconclusive are being retested again on Sunday (May) 31st at 11am,” International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra said in a statement.

While one of the employees tested positive is from the accounts department, the other is a junior field officer. On the other hand, the two whose results are inconclusive include a joint director and a dispatch clerk.

“All 25 found negative have gone into home quarantine for 14 days to work from home,” said Batra.

“The two found positive are also in strict home quarantine under medical monitoring. The two inconclusive are also under home-quarantine under medical monitoring.”

Batra informed that Hockey India President Mushtaq Ahmad told him of the offices remaining closed for the 14 days.

“This will help in giving confidence to us and all our stakeholders including our athletes,” he said.

Batra has assured that he has gotten his staff members- at Faridabad and New Delhi offices tested after they rejoined the office post the corona break. The FIH President is in self-quarantine at home himself after his father tested positive.