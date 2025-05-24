Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 to begin from June 18 in Chennai.

Hockey India (HI) has officially announced the venue and dates for the first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 (Men’s and women’s) from June 18 to June 27. The Tamil Nadu Hockey Unit in Chennai will hold the first-ever edition of this innovative competition. With a designated stage for seasoned players, this event ushers in a new era in Indian hockey.

The Hockey India Masters Cup is set to be a celebration of endurance, passion, and the unwavering love for the game, featuring competitions in both men’s and women’s divisions. A player must be 40 years of age or older to compete in the men’s division, and 35 years of age or older to compete in the women’s division, according to the rules.

Advertisement

Soon, the teams’ names for both categories will be made public. Players must register with their individual State Member Units in order to compete. The league-cum-knockout format of the competition will be used, with pools being created according to the final number of clubs who participate.

Advertisement

“Being a part of the first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup is a deeply emotional and exciting moment for me,” stated Asunta Lakra, the former captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, in a news release from Hockey India, expressing her excitement for the competition. Being able to play hockey again while surrounded by other veterans who have experienced similar things is a genuinely unique opportunity.

This tournament is about more than simply competition; it’s about passion, legacy, and the enduring connection that all of us have with the game. I’m proud that Hockey India has established this platform so that previous players can experience the excitement of the game again and continue to motivate the younger generation. Not simply because I love the game, but because of everything it has given us over the years, I’m proud to wear my boots once more,” she continued.