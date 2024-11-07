HI announces grand celebration as Indian hockey’s fairytale enters centenary year

HI, India’s Hockey, Celebration, Centenary years

Adorned with eight Olympic gold medals, along with a silver and four bronze medals and a Hockey World Cup trophy, supplemented by a silver and a bronze medal, Indian hockey’s journey over the past 99 years years is a saga of unmatched legacy in global sports. From the golden era on natural turf to the modern challenges of artificial surfaces, Indian hockey has continually evolved and emerged stronger, epitomizing resilience and resurgence.

Over the past decade, Indian hockey has experienced a renaissance. The Indian men’s hockey team’s historic back-to-back Olympic medals, after a 52-year wait, and the women’s team’s impressive fourth-place finish in Tokyo Olympics, along with their FIH Nations Cup victory, are testaments to this revival.

The return of the Hockey India League, coinciding with this monumental anniversary, is a vibrant testament to Hockey India’s commitment to preserving our illustrious past while embracing the exciting future ahead.

“As we begin celebrations for 100 years of Indian hockey, the relaunch of the men’s Hockey India League and the inaugural women’s Hockey India League signify a momentous occasion. This year-long celebration is a tribute to our remarkable journey and a testament to our enduring legacy. We are excited to witness the thrilling matches and extraordinary talent that these leagues will bring, highlighting the spirit of excellence that has defined Indian hockey for a century,” Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh echoed these thoughts, saying, “The centenary celebration of Indian hockey is a historic milestone that reflects our rich heritage and our vision for the future. The return of the Hockey India League and the launch of the Women’s League are pivotal moments in our commitment to fostering talent and promoting equality in the sport. We look forward to an unforgettable year of high-caliber hockey, as we honour our past and build a brighter future for the sport in India.”