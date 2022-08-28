Head coach Rahul Dravid tests Covid negative, joins team India ahead of crucial India-Pakistan match

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of Team India, arrived in Dubai for the Asia Cup 2022 and joined the team in the hotel after receiving a negative Covid-19 test, according to reports.

India will play Pakistan this evening in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, and the players will be motivated by vengeance after India lost the previous cricket match between these two Asian powerhouses in an embarrassing fashion. Prior to the team’s travel to the UAE for the Asia Cup 2022, he tested positive for the virus earlier this week with “moderate symptoms.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India selected VVS Laxman as the temporary head coach for Team India (Senior Men) for the crucial Asia Cup on Wednesday after Dravid’s Covid test resulted in a positive result.

PREVIOUS CLASHES BETWEEN THE TWO TEAMS:

In T20I games, the two teams have faced off nine times thus far. India enjoys the advantage overall, winning seven of these matchups. Pakistan had only two victories.

However, India was humiliated by 10 wickets in their final encounter at the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021. Shaheen Afridi, a left-arm pacer, smashed the Indian top order with two fast blows.

India reached 151/7 in their 20 overs thanks to contributions from then-skipper Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39), but blows from Pakistani captain Babar Azam (68*) and Mohammed Rizwan (79*) caused the Men in Blue to suffer a surprising loss.

India is anticipating putting up a fierce battle this time around. They recently defeated England and the West Indies in ODI and T20I series played in their respective countries, demonstrating their excellent recent form. They are also the best side in Twenty20 matches.

It would be crucial for captain Rohit Sharma, star hitters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to perform at the top of their game and display the savagery with their willow that has won them millions of admirers in order to succeed. The spotlight will be on Rohit and Virat to get back to their best and play a game-winning shot.

New stars have been emerging in India’s middle order. Both Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda are dynamic attackers who can make an immediate impact. In this game against their bitter rivals, these two hitters have a chance to go down in history. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, two seasoned middle-order hitters and all-rounders, would be eager to maintain their strong form.

There is a lot of depth in the Indian bowling attack. All eyes will be on Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead the attack in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. This year, he has excelled for India in T20I matches, particularly during powerplays, when India will look to him for quick blows. Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan will have their chance to make an impact as well.

Veterans Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be leading the attack in the spin department. They will need to compliment the speed attack well, along with Yuzvnedra Chahal and young Ravi Bishnoi, and confuse Pakistan with their deliveries.

Team Pakistan is a formidable opponent and is currently placed third in the ICC T20I rankings. Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan, two hitters in their top order, are both performing well.

(Inputs from ANI)